Preview: Virginia Tech at Syracuse

A resilient Syracuse team aims for its sixth win in seven games Tuesday when it hosts Virginia Tech in ACC action. The Orange had lost four straight games before their solid stretch that has included victories over Duke and Notre Dame and, more recently, a nail-biter against Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech enters this one trending in the other direction with four straight defeats of increasing margins - two points, five, eight and 19, respectively. In Sunday’s 90-71 setback against Pittsburgh, the Hokies made 11-of-21 3-pointers but were doomed by 20 turnovers and the inability to get defensive stops. The Orange slipped past the Yellow Jackets, 60-57, thanks to Michael Gbinije’s 16 points and a strong defensive effort. Syracuse won both meetings with Virginia Tech last season - each by two points - including a wild comeback in the most recent meeting.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (12-10, 4-5 ACC): Seth Allen scored a career-high 28 points in the loss to Pitt to raise his average to 14.7 points - second on the team. Zach LeDay paces the squad in scoring (16.0), rebounding (8.1) and blocks (1.5) and is a terrific 3-point shooter (42.9 percent), although he only has attempted 35 3-pointers in 22 games. Justin Bibbs, on the other hand, averages more than four 3-point attempts per game and has knocked them down at a blistering 50.5 percent clip.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (15-8, 5-5): The Orange are back in the NCAA Tournament at-large picture thanks largely to Gbinije making at least half of his shots in five of the last six games, following a stretch of seven straight outings in which he failed to shoot 50 percent from the floor. Free-throw shooting continues to be an issue for players like Tyler Roberson (1-for-7 in his last four games) and Malachi Richardson (10-of-17 in his last four games), but at least the Orange’s defense has been consistent. “(Coach Jim) Boeheim’s a competitor,” Gbinije said. “Any slip-up and he’s going to let you know. That’s what makes our defense really good. When we play well on defense, we’re in every game - and offense is just icing on the cake.”

TIP-INS

1. In the last meeting, Syracuse came back from 13 points down in the final 6 1/2 minutes to win on Gbinije’s floater with under a second remaining.

2. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney is mired in a four-game slump during which he has shot 29.8 percent from the field.

3. Allen was 5-of-5 from 3-point range against Pitt after going 3-of-23 in his previous six outings.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Virginia Tech 62