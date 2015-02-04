Syracuse 72, Virginia Tech 70: Michael Gbinije hit the game-winning bucket with 0.1 seconds left as the Orange rallied to stun the visiting Hokies.

Gbinije tied the game with two foul shots with 18.9 seconds remaining and after Virginia Tech committed its sixth turnover in the final four minutes, Gbinije drove the left side of the lane, reverse pivoted and dropped in a floater from about six feet out. The Orange finished the game on a 22-7 run after trailing by 13 points with about 5 1/2 minutes to go and held the Hokies without a field goal over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Gbinije finished with 18 points and seven assists, while Trevor Cooney added 18 points and Rakeem Christmas notched 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Syracuse (15-7, 6-3 ACC). Reserves Justin Bibbs (19 points) and Jalen Hudson (18) paced Virginia Tech (9-13, 1-8), which has lost nine of 10.

Virginia Tech trailed by four at halftime before making its first six 3-pointers of the second half - three by Malik Muller - and Hudson banked in a 3 with about 8 1/2 minutes left to put the visitors in front 59-50. Shortly thereafter, Syracuse began to use a full-court press, and the Hokies constantly turned the ball over with Ron Patterson contributing two transition layups to the hosts’ wild comeback.

The Orange led 21-14 early as Christmas made two foul shots to cap an 11-0 run before Adam Smith drained a pair of 3-pointers to get the Hokies within a point. Gbinije’s 3-pointer staked Syracuse to a 34-30 lead at the half before Virginia Tech’s first three trips of the second half ended in 3-pointers by Muller, Smith and Muller again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Orange survived despite shooting 16-of-29 from the foul line and 4-of-21 from 3-point range. ... Smith finished with 13 points for Virginia Tech, which had 16 turnovers (five by Bibbs, four by Muller). ... Christmas and Gbinije had four steals apiece.