Syracuse 68, Virginia Tech 60 (OT)

Once again, Syracuse guard Michael Gbinije spoiled Virginia Tech’s visit to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Gbinije’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left sent the game into overtime, and the Orange got 3-pointers from guards Trevor Cooney and Malachi Richardson in the extra session to defeat the Hokies 68-60 Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Last February in Syracuse, the Hokies failed to hold a 63-50 lead with less than seven minutes remaining and lost to the Orange 72-70 on Gbinije’s last-second shot.

Gbinije scored a game-high 17 points for the Orange (16-8, 6-5 ACC), while forward Tyler Roberson had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Guard Justin Bibbs led the Hokies (12-11, 4-6) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson drove for a layup that gave the Hokies a 55-48 lead with 2:26 remaining. However, Richardson’s 3-pointer and forward Tyler Lydon’s dunk pulled Syracuse within 55-53 with one minute left.

After Bibbs missed the second of two free throws, Gbinije nailed a 3-pointer from the wing to knot the score at 56. Both teams missed a shot in the closing seconds, and the game went into overtime.

The Hokies raced out to a 9-2 lead on two 3-pointers by guard Seth Allen sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Bibbs. Virginia Tech held the lead for the entire first half as forward Zach LeDay riddled Syracuse’s interior defense for 11 points. The Orange shot just 29.6 percent in the first half (8-for-27) and needed Lydon’s 3-pointer with one second left to pull within 30-24 at intermission.