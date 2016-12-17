Virginia Tech blows out The Citadel in second half

Virginia Tech outscored The Citadel 73-27 in the second half to earn a 113-71 victory at home on Saturday.

The Hokies (9-1) trailed by four at the half, 44-40, but scored the first seven points after the break to take a lead it would never relinquish.

The Bulldogs (7-5) cut it to 49-48, but a 13-0 run for Tech put the game away.

Guard Ahmed Hill made four of his six 3-point attempts and scored 22 points to lead the Hokies. That point total matched his career high. All five starters finished in double figures, as did forward Zach LeDay and guard Ty Outlaw off the bench.

The Citadel entered the game ranked No. 1 in the country in scoring offense at 105.4 points per game, but next-to-last in scoring defense at 99.2 ppg.

Virginia Tech was bothered by the pace early, turning the ball over 11 times in the first half and allowing the visitors to go 8 of 18 from 3-point range. But the second half was all Virginia Tech on both ends of the court as the Hokies rolled at home.

Guard Preston Parks led The Citadel with 20 points off the bench.

After a hot-shooting first half, the Bulldogs cooled off in the second. The Citadel made just two of its 19 3-point attempts after the break.

The Hokies extended their winning streak to five games.