Preview: Virginia Tech vs. UAB

Virginia Tech was overmatched against a loaded Iowa State team in Friday’s semifinal matchup of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Hokies hope to have better luck against UAB in Saturday’s consolation game as the teams square off in Niceville, Fla.

The Hokies were no match for the fifth-ranked Cyclones, as they went 3-for-15 from 3-point range and 12-of-25 from the foul line while Iowa State shot nearly 58 percent from the field and a blistering 13-of-21 from the arc in a 99-77 triumph. Zach LeDay continues to be a major bright spot for Virginia Tech, however, as the USF transfer racked up 19 points and eight rebounds on Friday. UAB fell to Illinois 72-58 on Friday as it finished 5-of-23 from long range and committed 16 turnovers. Robert Brown was responsible for a 1-of-7 3-point performance and four turnovers, giving him extra motivation to play well against the Hokies.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-2): One bright spot for the Hokies on Friday was the fact that they outrebounded the Cyclones 38-36 including a 15-7 edge in offensive boards. LeDay’s eight rebounds actually were the fewest he’s had this season, although he was limited to 23 minutes due to foul trouble. Freshman guard Justin Robinson has been up and down through his first five games but is coming off arguably his best effort (11 points, five rebounds, two assists).

ABOUT UAB (3-2): The Blazers had two double-digit scorers on Friday with Brown (13 points) and Chris Cokley (13) reaching the plateau. Cokley averages a team-high 15.8 points and is 14-of-15 from the foul line the last two games after starting 5-of-11 this season. Brown has not made more than one-third of his 3-pointers in any of the five games and also struggles to get to the foul line (six attempts in five games).

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech G Seth Allen, a transfer from Maryland, has shot 15-of-47 (31.9 percent) to begin his Hokies career.

2. Hokies F Shane Henry starts but has played a total of 51 minutes in five games, scoring more than two points only once.

3. After scoring at least 72 points in each of their first three games, the Blazers have averaged 59.5 points in their last two contests.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 66, UAB 60