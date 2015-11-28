Virginia Tech 82, UAB 77

Forward Zach LeDay scored 15 points, including a pair of clutch free throws, helping Virginia Tech outlast UAB in overtime 82-77 Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic consolation championship game in Destin, Fla.

In a back-and-forth battle, UAB sophomore guard Nick Norton hit a pair of late 3-pointers and a go-ahead layup with 31.7 seconds left. Norton finished with 17 points and backcourt mate Hakeem Baxter added 15 for the Blazers, which was one of last season’s Cinderella stories in the NCAA tournament.

After Norton’s layup, LeDay connected on a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to play that tied the score 71-71 and eventually forced overtime.

UAB guard Robert Brown scored six of his 16 points in overtime, and guard Hakeem Brown added 16 for the Blazers.

The Blazers led 38-35 at halftime, behind seven points each from Brown and Baxter.

Virginia Tech guard Chris Clarke scored 10 points grabbed a team-high 16 rebounds for the Hokies, who improved to 4-2 under first-year coach Buzz Williams. Virginia Tech outrebounded UAB 45-29.