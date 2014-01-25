Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Virginia will try to take advantage of Virginia Tech’s hobbled backcourt when the Cavaliers host the Hokies in an ACC game Saturday afternoon. Virginia Tech announced after its loss Wednesday night against Wake Forest that third-leading scorer Adam Smith will miss at least two weeks with a strained calf muscle and minor stress fracture in his foot and second-leading scorer Ben Emelogu remains day-to-day after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle. The Hokies did not use any backup guards against Wake Forest and the reserves combined to take just one 3-pointer.

Virginia has a strong roster of guards that includes leading scorer Joe Harris, who scored a then-career-high 26 points when these teams met last February and, just as impressive, helped hold eventual NCAA scoring champion Erick Green to 4-for-17 shooting in the 73-55 victory by the Cavaliers. One of the most impressive players for Virginia this season has been freshman point guard London Perrantes, who’s coming off one of his best games, totaling eight points, nine assists and one turnover in 29 minutes Monday against North Carolina, helping the Cavaliers to a 76-61 victory. The nine assists were the most by a Virginia player in conference play since 2008.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-10, 1-5 ACC): Despite the injuries, the Hokies received some solid contributions from their perimeter players against Wake Forest and they’ll be leaned on heavily against Virginia. Freshman point guard Devin Wilson is coming off a season-high 26-point performance and 6-7 swingman Jarell Eddie returned to the starting lineup and scored 20 points on 4-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, his best game since early December. Another freshman who could see increased playing time is 6-11 center Trevor Thompson, who’s coming off his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes against Wake Forest.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (14-5, 5-1): Akil Mitchell has seen his scoring average nearly sliced in half after finishing second on the team at 13.1 last season. He hasn’t scored more than 11 points in a game after surpassing that mark in 13 of 15 games during the second half of last season. Mitchell, a 6-8 senior forward, has also seen his rebounding average drop from 8.9 last season to 6.7.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is off to its best start in conference play since 1994-95, when the Cavaliers also started 5-1.

2. The Cavaliers have won 12 consecutive conference games at home, tying Duke for the longest active streak in the ACC.

3. Virginia Tech F C.J. Barksdale is 7-for-18 from 3-point range this season after not attempting a shot from beyond the arc his first two seasons at the school.

PREDICTION: Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 67