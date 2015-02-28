Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Third-ranked Virginia aims to clinch at least a share of the ACC regular-season crown when it hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday. Playing its fifth straight game without leading scorer Justin Anderson, and with point guard London Perrantes (concussion) also sidelined, the Cavaliers never missed a beat with a 70-34 dismantling at Wake Forest on Wednesday. The nation’s premier defense forced the Demon Deacons into a woeful 12-for-55 shooting effort as Virginia moved closer to a second straight league title.

The Cavaliers’ lone ACC loss came against second-place Duke, which means that Tony Bennett’s squad might need to win at least two of its final three games to capture the conference title outright, depending on how the Blue Devils fare. The Hokies have lost four in a row but gave Duke a scare in a 91-86 overtime loss on Wednesday. Virginia Tech is 0-10 on the road this season, making it one of two power conference teams without a win away from home.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-18, 2-13 ACC): While this appears to be a massive mismatch on paper, the Hokies can find a reason to be confident not only in their effort against Duke but also their previous matchup with the Cavaliers, which resulted in a hard-fought 50-47 win for Virginia. In addition, Virginia Tech played that game without second-leading scorer Justin Bibbs, who was out with a concussion, and with fellow freshman Jalen Hudson playing only nine minutes. Hudson broke out for a career-high 26 points with six rebounds in Wednesday’s loss.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (26-1, 14-1): The Cavaliers hope to get Anderson back from a broken finger at some point during the postseason, and Perrantes may be back by Saturday, but those left behind are making the most of the opportunity. “Very valuable, especially coming down the stretch, and in the ACC and NCAA Tournament,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said after the Wake Forest win. “We need depth, and I think the teams with depth are the ones that make long runs in the NCAA Tournament, so this really helps.” Freshman guard Devon Hall scored a career-high nine points off the bench versus the Demon Deacons while fellow first-year player Marial Shayok had a solid showing in his first career start with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

TIP-INS

1. The last time Virginia had at least a share of the ACC crown in consecutive years was 1981-83.

2. Hokies G Adam Smith has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and recorded exactly 15 in his last three.

3. Virginia Tech is second in the ACC in 3-point shooting in league play (38.3 percent), while Virginia ranks first in 3-point percentage defense (29.1).

PREDICTION: Virginia 62, Virginia Tech 47