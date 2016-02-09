Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Virginia Tech is staring at another March missing out on the NCAA Tournament but can at least point to a win over rival Virginia as proof of a successful season. The Hokies will try to make it two victories over the Cavaliers this season when they visit Virginia on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech got 22 points, seven rebounds and one key block from Zach LeDay in a 70-68 home win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 4, and began Atlantic Coast Conference play with wins in four of its first five games before a five-game slide pushed it back in the standings. LeDay was at it again with 19 points and 12 boards as the Hokies snapped the slide with a 60-57 triumph over Clemson on Saturday. Virginia dropped three of four starting with the fall at Virginia Tech but has since won six in a row to pull into a battle with North Carolina and Louisville for first place in the ACC. The Cavaliers made their name as one of the top defensive programs over the past handful of seasons and got back to that shutdown effort by limiting the last three opponents to 50 or fewer points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (13-11, 5-6 ACC): LeDay’s double-double on Saturday was his eighth of the season but first in ACC play, and his five free throws down the stretch helped seal the win. The Texas native is in his first season with the Hokies after transferring from USF and has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive contests. “’This will be a character-revealed game of this season,’” Hokies coach Buzz Williams told reporters of his message to the team after LeDay’s free throws clinch the win over Clemson. “To an extent, because we’re still in the infancy of what we’re doing, this will be a character-revealed game of our program and our culture.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA (19-4, 8-3): The Cavaliers allowed the Hokies to shoot 47.1 percent from the field in the first meeting, including 9-of-16 from 3-point range, but has figured things out on that end of the floor. Virginia has held its last three opponents under 40 percent shooting and limited Pittsburgh to 2-of-13 from beyond the arc in Saturday’s 64-50 triumph. “When we’re playing our defensive system well, we’re trying to take away the lane but make them make contested shots,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett told reporters after Saturday’s win. “I thought that even when (Pittsburgh) tried to break us down, we were real good in our (defensive positioning).”

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech has dropped 21 of its last 22 ACC road games.

2. Virginia G Malcolm Brogdon is 13-of-19 from the field over the last two games, including 8-of-10 from 3-point range.

3. Brogdon collected 19 points and eight rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 69-57 home win over the Hokies last season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 48