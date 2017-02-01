Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

No. 11 Virginia will try to pick itself up off the floor after a heartbreaking non-conference loss when it hosts rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday in an ACC showdown. The Cavaliers, who trail first-place North Carolina by one-half game in the conference, had ripped off five straight league wins before falling at No. 4 Villanova 61-59 on a put-back at the buzzer Sunday.

“It’s just another reminder that, when we’re right, we can play with the best of them,” Virginia’s junior guard Marial Shayok told reporters. “It’s better that it happened now than in March.” The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense (53.7) and go after their ninth win in 10 tries against Virginia Tech, which has won four of its last six overall and averages 81.2 points. The Hokies start a stretch of four road games in the next five – the only home tilt being against Virginia on Feb. 12 – after holding off a challenge by Boston College in an 85-79 victory on Sunday. “Where we’ve progressed the most is handling things when they don’t go great,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told reporters Sunday after notching his 200th career win.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (16-5, 5-4 ACC): The Hokies’ only loss in the last four games was at No. 10 North Carolina and senior guard Seth Allen told reporters after the win over Boston College, “I like this team’s grit and toughness.” Virginia Tech has shot the ball well overall (49.1 percent) and is well-balanced offensively with five players in double figures, led by senior forward Zach LeDay (16.1 points). Sophomore guard Ahmed Hill (13 points per game), Allen (12.4, 57.4 percent from the field) and 6-6 sophomore Chris Clarke (12 points per game, team-high 7.4 rebounds, 60.4 percent shooting) also contribute.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (16-4, 6-2): The similarly well-balanced Cavaliers entered Tuesday 10th in the nation in field-goal percentage (49.6) and also drain 40 percent of their attempts from 3-point range. Senior guard London Perrantes, who leads the team at 11.9 points per game, must rebound after scoring just four against Villanova while Shayok (10.2) has averaged 14.3 the last three. Junior forward Isaiah Wilkins (7.1 points) tops the team in rebounding (5.9) after grabbing 8.4 over a five-game span and freshman guard Ty Jerome had a career-high 15 points Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech’s junior G Justin Bibbs scored 18 points in three of the last nine games and averaged six in the other six contests during that span.

2. Virginia freshman G Kyle Guy is 1-of-8 from 3-point range the last three games after draining 25-of-48 over the first 17 contests.

3. The teams split a pair of games last season with the Cavaliers winning 67-49 at home.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Virginia Tech 60