Virginia answers conference call

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Before last season, it had been seven years since Virginia was able to say it owned at least a share of the ACC regular season title.

On Saturday, the second-ranked Cavaliers accomplished something that they hadn’t done since the Ralph Sampson era, which was clinch at least a share of the conference title, a feat they tackled in three straight seasons from 1981-83.

Virginia (27-1, 15-1 in the ACC) closed out its home schedule with a 69-57 victory over in-state rival Virginia Tech on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena to clinch a share of the ACC regular season crown.

”We had our sites of trying to be good in the conference season,“ Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. ”We knew we could do it again, and we at least got a piece of that.

“We have a couple more games to try to get something outright.”

The Cavaliers finished their home slate with a 15-1 record, giving them 15 or more wins at home for the third consecutive season.

Virginia Tech (10-19, 2-14) used an 11-2 run to close to within 50-46 with 7:32 to play, only to see their run be topped by a 12-0 spurt that gave the Cavaliers a commanding 16-point lead.

“We needed that (run); Virginia Tech battled hard,” Bennett said. “(Virginia Tech) can stretch you and they hit some tough shots. I thought we responded in the second half with our defensive soundness and tenacity.”

Virginia boasted four players in double figures, as guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Senior forward Darion Atkins, who was playing his final home game in a Cavalier uniform, went out with a bang as he put in 16 points, and fellow forward Anthony Gill also added 16 points.

“(Atkins) was very good tonight,” Bennett said of his senior. “His mobility and becoming even effective with his offensive touch and some moves has been significant. He’s really embraced being that defensive stopper.”

Guard London Perrantes put in 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and added six assists while turning the ball over only once. Bennett said his sophomore point guard might have re-broken his nose late in the first half.

The Cavaliers shot 51 percent from the field for the game and have shot 50 percent or better in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 18 and 21.

“I‘m not sure,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said when asked about the team’s shooting disparities. “I thought we played very well defensively in the first half, but we gave them too many layups.”

Guard Adam Smith, who tied Brogdon with a game-high 19 points, led the Hokies.

Smith knocked down four of Virginia Tech’s nine 3-pointers. The Hokies shot 47 percent from beyond the arc, but were only 38 percent from the field overall.

“I think it was that under-eight media timeout where the most separation was,” Williams said. “When they ignited that 12-2 run, I think that’s where they got the most separation.”

Virginia got 34 of its 69 points in the paint, but was outrebounded by the Hokies, 31-29, despite an obvious size advantage.

Virginia Tech opened the game on a 9-2 run, as Virginia struggled to make shots early, and started the game making only one of its first seven shots.

The Cavaliers responded and used a 9-2 run, which included seven straight points from Gill, to tie the game, 11-11, with less than 10 minutes to play in the half.

Brogdon’s 3-pointer tied the game, 17-17 with 6:36 left in the half.

Brogdon gave Virginia its first lead of the game with 5:48 left when he connected on two free throws to put the Cavaliers up, 19-17. He scored nine points in the half, while Gill led all scorers with 12.

Virginia led, 28-24, after 20 minutes of play.

NOTES: Virginia has given up only 46.2 points per game over the last five games. ... Virginia G London Perrantes started after missing the previous game because of a broken nose and a mild concussion. ... Virginia Tech G Devin Wilson recorded a career-high 11 assists on Wednesday night against Duke. That was also a Hokie record for assists in an ACC game. ... Virginia honored three managers and three student athletes on senior day. ... Virginia will play at Syracuse and Virginia Tech will host Boston College, both on Monday night.