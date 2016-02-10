No. 7 Virginia continues to roll with win over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- When Virginia departed from Blacksburg after a two-point loss to Virginia Tech a little over a month ago, things started to go downhill a bit for the Cavaliers.

Virginia proceeded to lose three of its next four games and found itself buried toward the bottom of the tightly packed Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Since then, the Cavaliers have been nearly unstoppable.

No. 7 Virginia continued its hot play and extended its winning streak to seven games with a 67-49 drubbing of in-state rival Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers got a career-high 14 points from forward Isaiah Wilkins as they boasted four players in double figures. Forward Anthony Gill scored a game-high 16 points, while guard Malcolm Brogdon added 14 and center Mike Tobey had 10.

“He (Wilkins) was really good on the offensive glass which I thought was really important,” Bennett said of his sophomore. “That little 17-foot shot that he has when the defense sags off of him is significant. His ability to knock that down really helps us.”

Wilkins recorded four rebounds on the night, three of them coming on the offensive end of the floor.

Related Coverage Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Virginia (20-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) held the Hokies to 35.6 percent shooting and forced 15 Virginia Tech turnovers in the win.

“I think we are playing better collectively,” Bennett said of his team’s defense. “Our defense is such a team defensive system that it really relies on all of the guys being in the right position and I think we are in sync a little more than the time we played them before.”

The Cavaliers led by as many as 22 late in the game before cruising to the 18-point win.

“When other players can score it really balances our team,” Bennett said. “It makes us more potent on offense and harder to guard.”

Virginia Tech (13-12, 5-7) got 23 points from its bench. Guard Justin Robinson scored a team-high 16 points, and forward Chris Clarke had 11.

“I think when we get beat the way we did tonight you should always credit them (Virginia),” Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams said. “I would say some of our turnovers were uncharacteristic of us, but we turned the ball over 35 percent of the time during the first half and you just can’t do that.”

The Cavaliers used solid ball movement and recorded 18 assists on their 24 made field goals while shooting 49 percent. Virginia outrebounded the Hokies 30-26 and never trailed in the contest.

“We missed some layups that I thought we should have made but I think their (Virginia) defense is outstanding,” Williams said. “The numbers bear that out. I always want to give the opponent credit when you get beat the way we did.”

Guard London Perrantes scored just six points for Virginia but contributed in other ways with four assists and five rebounds.

Virginia got to the free-throw line 20 times and knocked down 17 of their attempts while the Hokies made 13 of 17.

Virginia Tech turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and shot just 35 percent from the field as they were stifled by the Virginia defense.

The Cavaliers took a 32-20 advantage into the halftime break after shooting 48 percent from the field during the first 20 minutes.

Virginia got off to a rough start from the floor but slowly built its lead after the flurry of Hokies turnovers.

Guard Devon Hall had four assists in the half as the Cavaliers assisted on 12 of their 13 made field goals. Gill led Virginia with seven first-half points.

Virginia Tech had a tough time finding scorers in the half as Clarke led the way with six points. Forward Zach Leday added five first-half points but had three early fouls.

The Cavaliers will look to continue their winning streak Saturday when they travel to take on Duke. Virginia Tech will be back in action Feb. 17 when they travel to play Miami.

NOTES: Virginia Tech has averaged 51.3 points per game in its past four trips to John Paul Jones Arena -- all Hokies losses. ... Virginia is allowing an average of 56 points during its seven-game winning streak. ... The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 89-54. ... Virginia G Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.3 points per game in the Cavaliers’ winning streak. ... Virginia Tech G Chris Clarke played for the first time since undergoing foot surgery in December and scored 11 points while playing 13 minutes. Williams said it was their plan to play him between 10 and 12 minutes.