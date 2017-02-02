No. 9 Virginia demolishes Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- In a somewhat lopsided rivalry over the past decade, Virginia Tech managed to play in-state rival Virginia close in many contests despite coming out on the losing end the majority of the time.

That was not the case in the team's first of two matchups of the season on Wednesday night.

No. 9 Virginia led for all 40 minutes in a 71-48 win over Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena. The 23-point margin of victory was the largest win for the Cavaliers over the Hokies in 27 years.

"The thing that hurt us most tonight was our turnover rate," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. "It was way too high tonight. The rebounding was a key too, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds, and we did a poor job overall tonight."

Virginia (17-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) put three players in double figures, led by guard Devon Hall with 17 points. Isaiah Wilkins added a career-high 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while London Perrantes chipped in with 14 points. Hall matched Wilkins with nine rebounds as Virginia outrebounded the Hokies 37-22.

Related Coverage Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

"Just hunting, hunting down the ball when it comes off of the glass," Hall said of his recent rebounding success. "The big guys do a lot of the boxing out, and sometimes when they can't get it, the ball comes off of the glass to the guards."

The Hokies, who struggled to a 35.7 percent shooting clip, got a team-high 14 points from guard Seth Allen. Forward Zach LeDay added 12. Virginia Tech was held 33 points under its season average.

"(The Hokies) are an effective offensive team," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "Especially in transition, so it always starts there. They missed a lot of shots. They didn't look like they were on tonight, so that helped us."

The Cavaliers shot 46.3 percent from the floor.

Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-5) cut a 19-point Virginia lead to 11 midway through the second half, but the Cavaliers halted the Hokies' momentum with a 10-2 run to help with the runaway victory.

"I don't want to take away from our guys because they played well on defense tonight," Bennett added. "We had a few breakdowns, but we tried our best to stop them from getting into transition."

The Hokies finished the night with just four fastbreak points.

Virginia jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back from there. Virginia Tech didn't record its first points of the first half until 3:45 in and shot just 29 percent for the first 20 minutes.

The Cavaliers led 35-21 at halftime after shooting 45 percent and outrebounding the Hokies 20-8.

Wilkins led the way with 11 first-half points to go along with six rebounds for Virginia.

The two teams combined to shoot 5 OF 24 from beyond the arc in the half. On the night overall, Virginia made 5 of 16 3-point attempts, while Virginia Tech was 3 of 20.

NOTES: Virginia ranks first nationally in scoring defense (53.7 points per game) and second in turnovers per game (9.7). ... The Cavaliers won for the ninth time in the past 10 games against Virginia Tech. ... Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams got his 200th career win in the Hokies' win over Boston College on Sunday night... Virginia Tech kicked off a stretch in which it will play four out of five games on the road. ... Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer sat on the Hokies' bench during the game. ..."I just wanted to honor him," Williams said of allowing Beamer to sit on the bench... Virginia will travel to play Syracuse on Saturday, while Virginia Tech will play at Miami next Wednesday.