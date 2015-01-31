Preview: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Two Atlantic Coast Conference bottom-feeders square off on Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest. The Hokies (1-6 ACC) enter the contest tied for 12th place with Boston College a half-game ahead of the Demon Deacons (1-7), who are tied with Georgia Tech for last place. The record is a little misleading for Wake Forest, which has lost two of its last four games in overtime on the road at Syracuse (86-83) and Wednesday in double overtime at Florida State (82-76) while also losing by just two points, 59-57, last Saturday at Clemson.

Virginia Tech comes in off a 70-67 overtime win over visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday that snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Hokies, who had narrowly lost at home to No. 2 Virginia, 50-47, on Sunday. After the Pitt victory, players and the coaching staff presented first-year head coach Buzz Williams with the game ball. “It just feels so good to get our first ACC win, our first win of 2015,” guard Adam Smith, whose 3-pointer with four seconds left was the game-winner, told reporters. “It feels good to do it for Coach Buzz and give him his first ACC win.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (9-11, 1-6 ACC): The narrow loss to undefeated Virginia and the win over Pitt was even more impressive because the Hokies did it without leading scorer Justin Bibbs (13.6), who has missed the last four games after suffering a concussion. Smith (13.3) is the only other Tech player averaging in double figures. Guard Devin Wilson is averaging 7.3 points and also leads the team in assists (4.4) and steals (21).

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-12, 1-7): The Demon Deacons blew a 15-point lead at Florida State and a 12-point lead in their loss at Clemson. Junior guard Codi Miller-McIntyre leads the team in scoring (14.2) and assists (3.9) and scored a season-high 25 points against the Seminoles. Devin Thomas, a 6-9, 245-pound junior, is the only other Wake Forest player averaging in double figures (13) and also leads the team in rebounding at 10 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Smith is shooting 43.3 percent from 3-point range, which ranks third in the ACC.

2. The game pits the two worst free-throw shooting teams in the ACC in the Demon Deacons (64.3) and the Hokies (60.2).

3. Thomas ranks second in the ACC in rebounding.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 65, Virginia Tech 60