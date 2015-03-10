Preview: Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Two first-year coaches in the league go after their initial ACC tournament victory when 14th-seeded Virginia Tech plays 11th-seed Wake Forest on Tuesday in the opening round at Greensboro, N.C. Danny Manning’s Demon Deacons won three of four games, including a 73-70 triumph over Virginia Tech, before dropping five of its last six. The Hokies showed some fight by taking No. 2 Duke to overtime in late February, but Buzz Williams’ team finished the regular season with seven straight losses.

ACC honorable mention selection Codi-Miller McIntyre looks to stay hot for Wake Forest after making 18-of-27 from the field and averaging 22 points over the last two games. Virginia Tech, which is one of the nation’s worst rebounding teams, will have to deal with the productive Devin Thomas (12 double-doubles) inside. The Hokies have struggled on the offensive end overall, but leads the league in 3-point shooting at 39.3 percent.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-21): The Hokies beat Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech at home by a combined five points for their only two victories and lost five ACC games by five or fewer. Adam Smith leads the team in scoring (13.7) while shooting 43.1 percent from behind the arc overall, but will have to rebound from a season-low three points versus Miami. Freshman Justin Bibbs has drained 43.6 percent of his 3-pointers and is second on the team in scoring (11.8), although he is 7-of-26 from the field in the last three contests.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (13-18): The Demon Deacons won five ACC games – four of them coming after a 1-6 start that included overtime defeats against Syracuse and Florida State, along with a two-point loss at Clemson. Miller-McIntyre leads the team in scoring (14.3) and assists (4.1) while Thomas has contributed 11.7 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds, but averaged four points and 4.5 boards in the last four games. Freshman Konstantinos Mitoglou is averaging 9.6 points and scored 15 against Virginia Tech.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will take on sixth-seeded Miami (Fla.) in Wednesday’s second round.

2. Wake Forest leads the all-time series 30-29 after winning four of the last five meetings.

3. The Demon Deacons (two) and Virginia Tech have combined for three victories away from their home courts.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 72, Virginia Tech 64