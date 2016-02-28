Preview: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Deacons” in second graph)

Despite a midseason swoon in which it lost seven of eight games, Virginia Tech has certainly made strides this season under second-year coach Buzz Williams. The Hokies will try for their first three-game winning streak in ACC play in over six years when they visit Wake Forest on Sunday.

Virginia Tech, which has seven conference wins, its most since compiling nine in 2010-11, is coming off double-digit wins over Florida State and Boston College. Despite playing a slightly stronger schedule than last season, Williams has his team surrendering six fewer points per 100 possessions than last season and moving up in the rankings from 312th in the nation to 147th. The Hokies, however, used offense in their first meeting with the Demon Deacons, getting 32 points from Justin Bibbs and 20 from Zach LeDay in an exciting 93-91 victory on Jan. 13. Wake Forest has lost 12 of its last 13 games with the only victory in that stretch coming against a Boston College team that hasn’t won an ACC game.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (15-13, 7-8 ACC): Despite playing with a combined 10 stitches over two facial cuts suffered from a head butt in his previous game, junior guard Seth Allen scored 14 points off the bench while sophomore Bibbs added 12 and 10 rebounds as the Hokies snapped a five-game road losing streak in Tuesday’s 71-56 win at Boston College. LeDay leads the team in both scoring (14.9) and rebounding (7.6) and is followed by Allen (14 points) and Bibbs (11.8, team-high 2.1 3-pointers per game). The Hokies rank near the bottom in ACC play in just about every offensive category but they are first in free throws made (519).

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (11-17, 2-14): The Demon Deacons were within four points of Notre Dame with just over two minutes left Wednesday before dropping a 69-58 decision. Freshman 6-10 forward John Collins (7.5 points) had 16 points in his first start and 7-1 rookie Doral Moore (4.1 points) added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. ”We’re excited about those guys. We think they are going to be really good players for us for the duration of their careers,” coach Danny Manning told reporters. More playing time for those two was made possible by the two-game suspension of senior forward Devin Thomas (15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds), who returns against the Hokies.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech is seeking a third ACC road triumph for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

2. Senior G Codi Miller-McIntyre paced six Demon Deacons in double figures with 22 points while Thomas had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Wake Forest’s earlier loss to Virginia Tech.

3. The Hokies have made a 3-pointer in 427 consecutive games. They have only gone three games total without making a 3-pointer since the arc was added in the 1986-87 season.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 69, Wake Forest 67