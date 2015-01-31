FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 73, Virginia Tech 70
January 31, 2015

Wake Forest 73, Virginia Tech 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 73, Virginia Tech 70: Codi Miller-McIntyre scored a game-high 19 points as the host Demon Deacons snapped a four-game losing streak.

Konstantinos Mitoglou and Mitchell Wilbekin each scored 15 points for Wake Forest (10-12, 2-7 ACC), which won despite sinking just 16-of-27 free throws. Devin Thomas added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists and guard Madison Jones added eight points, including a pair of key free throws in crunch time.

Adam Smith had 12 points and Ahmed Hill and Devin Wilson each scored 11 to lead Virginia Tech (9-12, 1-7), which finished with six players in double figures. The Hokies gave up 15 offensive rebounds which led to a 14-4 Wake Forest edge in second chance points.

Virginia Tech, which trailed by as many as 10 points early in the second half, rallied to take a 65-64 lead on a Christian Beyer layup with 1:46 to go. Thomas gave the Demon Deacons the lead for good at 69-67 when he powered in for a layup and after Wilbekin sank two free throws to up the lead to four, Smith answered with a 3-pointer before Jones, a 58-percent free throw shooter, hit two more free throws with 11 seconds to go, and Justin Bibbs then missed a 3-pointer that could have forced overtime.

Bibbs, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer, returned to action after missing four games with a concussion and his layup gave the Hokies a 10-4 lead after eight minutes. But Miller-McIntyre and Mitoglou each scored five points to spark a 16-5 run by the Demon Deacons who went into halftime with a 32-28 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest, which had more than five blocks in a game just four times this season, had six blocks in the first half alone and eight for the game. ... Virginia Tech finished with a 34-15 edge in bench points. ... The last time the Hokies had six players in double figures was on Jan. 15, 2011, also against Wake Forest.

