Virginia Tech 81, Wake Forest 80: Freshman Jalen Hudson scored a season-high 32 points, including the go-ahead basket with 11.7 seconds left, as the Hokies advanced in the first round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

Hudson made 10-of-18 from the field to set the Virginia Tech single-game scoring record in an ACC tournament contest. Ahmed Hill added 12 points for the 14th-seeded Hokies (11-21), who play Miami (Fla.) in Wednesday’s second round after finishing with only four turnovers and snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Codi Miller-McIntyre led the way with 23 points and 11 assists, but was one of three players to miss shots to win it in the final six seconds for 11th-seeded Wake Forest (13-19). Devin Thomas had 22 points and nine rebounds while Cornelius Hudson had 14 points and Konstantinos Mitoglou 11 for the Demon Deacons.

Jalen Hudson registered 14 points in the first half and Hill had five of his seven as Virginia Tech scored 13 of the final 15 to take a 41-31 lead at intermission. The Hokies pushed the lead to 11 before the Demon Deacons ran off 17 of the next 19 points, including 10 from Miller-McIntyre, for a 53-49 lead with a little more than 12 minutes left.

Virginia Tech trailed 68-63 before running off 12 of the next 16, capped by a 3-pointer from Adam Smith, and led 79-74 after two free throws by Jalen Hudson with 1:03 to go. Cornelius Hudson made a 3-pointer and Mitoglou followed with another from behind the arc for an 80-79 lead with 23.7 seconds left, but Jalen Hudson drove the lane for the winning basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hudson bettered the Virginia Tech record set by A.D. Vassallo of 26 points against North Carolina in the 2009 ACC tournament. … Thomas had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, but the rest of the Wake Forest lineup shot 30.8 percent from the field in the opening half. … Each team has won 30 times in the all-time series.