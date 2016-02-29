Virginia Tech 81, Wake Forest 74

Guard Justin Bibbs scored 22 points as Virginia Tech won its third consecutive game by defeating Wake Forest 81-74 on Sunday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Forward Zach LeDay’s 17 points, guard Justin Robinson’s 15 points and guard Seth Allen’s 14 points also helped Virginia Tech (16-13, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), which played the last road game on its schedule.

The Hokies led 66-57 with less than five minutes to play. Still, they needed Robinson’s 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 70-64.

Senior guard Codi Miller-McIntyre paced Wake Forest (11-18, 2-15), which played its final home game, with 19 points. Senior forward Devin Thomas, in his first game back from a two-game school-imposed suspension, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in his last home outing.

Wake Forest guard Bryant Crawford scored 16 points, while guard Mitchell Wilbekin added 11 points.

Wake Forest shot 49.1 percent from the field, but made only 4 of 19 shots from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons also committed 19 turnovers.

Wake Forest, which only has a road game at Duke remaining, will be the No. 13 seed for the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech made it a season sweep of Wake Forest, winning 93-91 last month at home.

Virginia Tech built a seven-point first-half lead before settling for a 37-36 edge at halftime.