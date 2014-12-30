Preview: Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Virginia Tech padded its record with four straight wins over lesser competition but will take a big jump up when it visits No. 15 West Virginia in its final tune-up before ACC play. The Mountaineers come in riding their own four-game winning streak since their lone setback and use a pressure defense to set up the high-scoring offense. West Virginia already knocked off one ACC team this month as it gears up for a two-game road trip to start Big 12 play.

The Hokies were embarrassed in a 68-66 home loss to Radford on Dec. 7 but bounced back during the winning streak behind the maturation of freshman guard Justin Bibbs. The Ohio native put up a 20 points in a win over VMI on Dec. 22 and added 13 as part of a balanced effort in a win over Presbyterian on Saturday. West Virginia senior Juwan Staten, who, like Bibbs, is from Dayton, Ohio, is starting to find his way after a slow start and keys the Mountaineers attack.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-4): Bibbs was name the ACC Rookie of the Week for his performances against VMI and Presbyterian and leads the Hokies in scoring (12.7 points). Bibbs (51.3 percent) and Adam Smith (47.3) combine for a potent attack from 3-point range, and Smith is coming off a 4-of-4 performance from beyond the arc on Saturday. Virginia Tech is working another freshman, Ahmed Hill, into a bigger role and the guard has increased his scoring from four points to eight, nine, 10 and 18 over the last five games.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (11-1): The Mountaineers lead the nation with an average of 13.3 steals and have nine different players averaging at least one theft. West Virginia is coming off one of its most complete performances in a 77-44 win over Wofford on Dec. 22 that included 21 forced turnovers and at least nine points from six different players. Staten, who registered his fourth career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win, is averaging 18.7 points in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. First-year Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams won four of five against West Virginia when he was at Marquette and the schools were both in the Big East.

2. The Mountaineers struggle to 30.1 percent from beyond the arc.

3. Staten was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in an 87-82 loss at the Hokies last season.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 75, Virginia Tech 69