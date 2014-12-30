(Updated: ADDS “a season-high” in front of Carter’s steals in graph 2 ADDS points off turnovers information and “undefeated” in second note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 15 West Virginia 82, Virginia Tech 51: Juwan Staten led the way with 18 points as the host Mountaineers turned up the defense after the break and cruised past the Hokies.

Gary Browne added 12 points while Devin Williams collected nine points and 11 rebounds for West Virginia (12-1), which set a season high with 10 3-pointers. Freshman Jevon Carter came off the bench to record a season-high five steals as the Mountaineers forced 25 turnovers.

Adam Smith scored 10 points and Satchel Pierce added 10 off the bench for Virginia Tech (8-5), which was outscored 49-21 in the second half. Leading scorer Justin Bibbs was held to four points on 2-of-7 shooting as the Hokies had a four-game winning streak come to an end.

West Virginia sprinted out to an 11-2 lead just over four minutes into the game and never trailed. Virginia Tech chipped away in the first half and drew within 31-30 when Bibbs found Pierce for a basket before Staten’s jumper made it a 33-30 gap at the break.

Browne and Staten each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half to push the advantage out to 48-34. The Hokies pulled within 11 points but the Mountaineers responded with a 29-6 run to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia entered the game leading the nation with an average of 13.3 steals and grabbed 16 against Virginia Tech. … The Mountaineers, who enjoyed a 37-12 advantage in points off turnovers, have won five straight and begin Big 12 play by visiting undefeated TCU on Saturday. … Pierce led the Hokies, who open ACC play at home against Syracuse on Saturday, with five rebounds as West Virginia dominated the glass 36-22.