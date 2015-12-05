Preview: VMI at Ohio State

It’s been a long time since Ohio State coach Thad Matta would take positives in a loss, but that’s what happened Tuesday when his inexperienced squad dropped a six-point decision to No. 10 Virginia. Hoping to build off that performance, the Buckeyes will try to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts VMI on Saturday.

Ohio State lost freshman NBA lottery pick D’Angelo Russell and talented seniors Shannon Scott, Sam Thompson and Amir Williams from last season’s 24-11 team that advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes, who play just one upperclassmen this year, suffered lackluster defeats to Texas-Arlington, Louisiana Tech and Memphis before dropping a 64-58 decision to the Cavaliers. “The biggest thing for us is that we’re making some strides in the right direction,” Matta told reporters. ”I think that the guys did a really good job of understanding what we were trying to do. I thought we played with more intensity and more intelligence.” VMI and rookie coach Dan Earl has double-digit losses to Penn State and Virginia Tech among its three defeats so far this season.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT VMI (3-3): Behind a season-high 21 points from senior guard Tim Marshall and 20 from 6-3 junior Julian Eleby, the Keydets posted a 107-72 win over Division III Central Penn on Wednesday after earlier victories over Division II foe Tusculum and Presbyterian. Junior guard QJ Peterson averages 20.2 points and six rebounds while Eleby chips in 16.3 points, but nobody else averages more than eight. ”We certainly have our work cut out for us this weekend (Ohio State followed by Butler), but we’ll see what we can do and I expect our guys to be ready to go,” Earl told reporters this week.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-4): Marc Loving (17 points and six rebounds per game), a 6-7 junior, scored 19 points and 6-7 sophomore Keita Bates-Diop added 15 in the loss to Virginia as both reached double figures in scoring for the sixth time this season. Despite the losing record, the Buckeyes are shooting 48.4 percent from the floor versus 38.8 for the opponent, but they allow over 12 offensive rebounds per game and are minus-21 in turnover margin. Bates-Diop scores 12.8 points per game, 6-10 freshman center Daniel Giddens has 20 blocks in just 135 minutes and freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle averages nearly six assists but 3.3 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 108-14 at home since the 2009-10 season, the most home wins in the country.

2. The Buckeyes have recorded a better field-goal percentage than their opponent in every game this season.

3. The Buckeyes are playing this season with seven freshmen and a transfer.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 87, VMI 62