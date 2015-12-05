Ohio State 89, VMI 62

Ohio State ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday with an 89-62 victory over VMI at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The skid was the longest in nonconference play since the Buckeyes opened the 1957-58 season with seven consecutive losses.

Guard Jae-Sean Tate scored a team-high 19 points, forward Marc Loving fashioned a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, center Trevor Thompson contributed 13 points and forward Keita Bates-Diop had 12 points.

Freshman center Daniel Giddens, who leads the Big Ten in blocked shots with 20, was ill and did not play for the Buckeyes.

Guard Q.J. Peterson, averaging 20 points per game, led VMI (3-4) with 23 points, making 4-of-9 shots from 3-point range and 7-of-7 free throws.

Ohio State opened an early 10-point lead before VMI battled back to go ahead 23-22 on an inside basket from forward Trey Chapman with 10:14 left in the first half.

The Buckeyes went back in front on a basket by freshman guard JaQuan Lyle and expanded their lead to as many as 13 points before going into halftime with a 42-31 lead.

In the second half, the Keydets never got closer than 10 points as the Buckeyes pulled away to a 27-point lead and coasted to the finish.

Ohio State, which averaged 16 turnovers in its first six games, finished with nine. The Buckeyes dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Keydets 48-27.

VMI, coached by former Penn State point guard Dan Earl, averages 25 3-pointers per game and was 12-of-31 from long range for 38.7 percent, but 20-of-57 overall for 35.1 percent.