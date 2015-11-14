Penn State 62, VMI 50

Penn State last lost a season opener in 2004. Thanks to sophomore guard Shep Garner and senior forward Brandon Taylor, that streaked stayed alive on Saturday.

Garner scored 15 points and Taylor added 13 points as the Nittany Lions defeated Virginia Military Institute 62-50 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University, Pa.

Sophomore forward Payton Banks chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Guard Julian Eleby led VMI (0-1) with 13 points. Penn State held guard QJ Peterson to eight points on 3-for-18 from the floor and 2 of 10 from the free-throw line. Peterson averaged 19.6 points per game last season in 18 games for the Keydets.

VMI’s other top offensive threat, Tim Marshall, who averaged more than 11 points per game last season, was held scoreless.

Penn State had five players pull down more than five rebounds as the Nittany Lions held a 38-33 advantage on the boards.

The Keydets, who finished last season fifth in the nation in scoring, could not get untracked. VMI trailed 29-24 at the half after making only 9 of 30 field-goal attempts.

VMI’s shooting woes continued in the second half as Penn State took control of the game. The Nittany Lions (1-0) went on a 15-4 run to open up a 44-28 lead midway through the second period.

Any thoughts the Keydets had of making a comeback were quickly squelched by Garner, who scored seven consecutive points on two 3-point attempts and a layup to extend Penn State’s lead to 51-33 with six minutes left in the game.