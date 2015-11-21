Preview: VMI at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech will have the historical upper hand when it hosts Virginia Military Institute on Saturday. The contest marks the 133rd time the two schools have met on a basketball court, and Virginia Tech is 54-10 at home against VMI.

The Hokies are a strong rebounding team that should control the boards against an undersized VMI frontcourt. If they can’t grab any rebounds, the Keydets will need to improve on their minus-5.5 turnover margin - 297th in the nation - to have any hope of competing. VMI plays more of a perimeter game, averaging over 20 three-point attempts while Virginia Tech is averaging 14. The Hokies allowed 28 three-point attempts in their loss to Alabama State, which should give the Keydets a glimmer of hope.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VMI (1-1): Team-leading scorer QJ Peterson was 3-for-18 in the season-opener but responded with 24 points against Tusculum. Senior guard Tim Marshall is in a slump to start the campaign, with only five points through two contests after averaging in double-figures last year. The Keydets are in their first season under head coach Dan Earl, who played point guard at Penn State in the ‘90s and is one of the school’s all-time leaders in scoring and assists

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (1-1): Zach LeDay has assumed a starring role on offense in his first season since transferring from USF, averaging 20.5 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Chris Clarke recorded his first career double-double against Jacksonville State, with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Wilson is expected to miss his third straight game Saturday due to a muscle strain in his groin, while Ahmed Hill is out indefinitely with a thigh injury.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech has won nine of its last 10 meetings with VMI.

2. The Hokies are 152-64 all-time against Southern Conference opponents.

3. The Hokies grabbed 54 rebounds in their last game - their highest single-game total since recording 59 rebounds against VMI in 2009.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 88, VMI 68