Preview: VMI at Virginia Tech

It’s early, but Virginia Tech has tofeel pretty good after opening the season with a pair of impressive victories. TheHokies look to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2012 when they hostVirginia Military Institute on Saturday.

Virginia Tech opened strong with an 80-67 victory against Maine and rolled to a 99-73 win over High Point on Tuesday after it made 14 of its first 15 shots. Ahmed Hill, who missed last season with a knee injury, averages a team-high 17 points to pace an offense that averages 89.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting. Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams told reporters: “I thought we made a distinct step in the right direction. I didn’t think we were bad in game one, but I thought we were trying to justify too much of our inadequacies and playing it on, ‘Well, it was game one.’ We’ve got a 10-day road trip coming, and we need to hurry up and get off of that and take the next step.” Julian Eleby averages 23.5 points for a VMI team that returned four starters from a 9-21 club.

TV: Saturday, 7 p.m. ACC Network

ABOUT VMI (1-1): The Keydets lost their opener to Richmond 72-69, then blew out Southern Virginia 78-47 on Tuesday to win their 11th straight home opener. Q.J. Peterson scores at a 17.5 clip, 10 more points than the team’s next-highest scorer Trey Chapman. Four of VMI’s top nine scorers averaging at least 14 minutes of playing time.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2-0): Khadim Sy, who took over for injured Kerry Blackshear (leg injury) in the post, had 14 points and six rebounds against High Point and is averaging 10 points. Zach LeDay (16.0 points per game) and Seth Allen (12.5) have come off the bench in both games. Hill scored a career-high 20 on the strength of 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range against High Point.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech, which last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2006, next participates in the Wooden Legacy tournament beginning Thursday and an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan.

2. Virginia Tech won the last matchup 76-52 on Nov. 21, 2015.

3. VMI allows only 59.5 points per game and averages 44.5 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 94, VMI 77