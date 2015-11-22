Virginia Tech 76, VMI 52

Virginia Tech dominated the second half to earn a 76-52 victory over Virginia Military Institute at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday.

The teams were tied 29-29 at halftime, but the Hokies (2-1) scored 47 points after the break to run away from the Keydets (1-2).

Guard Seth Allen scored 17 points off the bench to lead Virginia Tech, with four other Hokies finishing in double figures.

Forward Zach LeDay, who sat out last season after transferring from South Florida, scored 13 points and has 54 in his first three games in a Tech uniform.

Guard QJ Peterson had 26 points for the Keydets to lead all scorers. VMI took 33 3-pointers shots, but made only nine.

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams wore a t-shirt honoring football coach Frank Beamer, who coached his final home game for the Hokies earlier in the day.

The Hokies have beaten the Keydets in five consecutive meetings.