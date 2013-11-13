Wake Forest 98, VMI 71

(Updated: Minor edits)

Wake Forest 98, Virginia Military Institute: 71: CodiMiller-McIntyre scored a career-high 23 points and Devin Thomas added 20 pointsand a game-high 17 rebounds as the Demon Deacons rolled at home to win theirfirst game of the season.

Travis McKie and TylerCavanaugh added 11 points and four rebounds each for Wake Forest (2-0), whichbeat Colgate in its season opener on Friday. Miller-McIntyre added six reboundsand seven assists for the Demon Deacons, who play host to Presbyterian onFriday.

QJ Peterson led four Keydetsin double figures with 16 points. Rodney Glasgow had 15, DJ Covington added 13and Julian Eleby finished with 11 for VMI (2-1), which was coming off an upsetvictory at Temple on Monday.

Thomas, whose layup with 24seconds left gave Wake Forest its largest first-half lead at 44-31, had 18 points and 15 rebounds at the break. The Demon Deacons took that lead despitegoing 0-for-7 from three-point range over the game’s first 20 minutes.

Miller-McIntyre had 17points, three assists and three rebounds in a first half during which Wake Forestheld the Keydets to 9-for-33 shooting from the floor. VMI was actuallymore accurate from 3-point range (4-for-13) than it was from inside the arc(5-for-20).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest, which went 7-5 against non-conference foes lastseason, is already 2-0 against them this season. ... VMI went on to finish20-of-70 from the floor, just 28.6 percent. ... Wake Forest outrebounded VMI, 57-37.