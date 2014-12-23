Preview: Wagner at Cincinnati

Cincinnati will be without coach Mick Cronin for a second straight game when it hosts Wagner on Tuesday night. Cronin, who is 169-110 in nine seasons with the Bearcats, did not coach the team’s 68-47 loss to VCU on Saturday after doctors determined he had a brain aneurysm. He was scheduled to undergo an angioplasty Monday, associate head coach Larry Davis, who is running the team in Cronin’s absence, told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The news of Cronin’s illness blindsided the Bearcats, who learned 90 minutes before tip-off against VCU that they would be without their leader. “It was surreal the other day,” Davis said. “All of a sudden coach Cronin’s not here anymore. It was a tough day to be completely focused and do what we needed to do.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio/ESPN3

ABOUT WAGNER (2-7): The Seahawks, who return just one starter from a squad that went 19-12 a year ago and finished second in the Northeast Conference, have lost four in a row since edging visiting Penn, 64-61, on Nov. 29. Senior guard Marcus Burton leads the team in scoring (15.5) and has connected on a team-high 19 3-pointers. Freshman guards Corey Henson (9.2) and JoJo Cooper (8.3) rank second and third in scoring, respectively, and Cooper is also averaging a team high 4.1 assists.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-3): The Bearcats enter the game allowing 55.2 points per game, which ranks 11th nationally. Octavius Ellis, a 6-foot-10, 226-pound junior, leads the team in scoring (9.4) and also leads the American Athletic Conference in rebounding (8.0). Freshman forward Gary Clark is off to a strong start, averaging 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is 12-0 all-time against current members of the Northeast Conference, including 1-0 against Wagner.

2. The Bearcats average 5.7 blocked shots, which ranks 21st nationally.

3. Wagner head coach Bashir Mason, 30, is the nation’s youngest Division I head coach.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 74, Wagner 47