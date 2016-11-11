Preview: Wagner at Connecticut

With the length and athleticism of an NBA team, No. 16 Connecticut has great expectations as it tips off the season Friday against visiting Wagner. The Huskies not only return the bulk of last year's 25-win team but have added a couple of big pieces and are already eyeing a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Either sophomore point guard Jalen Adams or highly-touted freshman Alterique Gilbert will run coach Kevin Ollie's frenetic offense guiding a team with so much depth that senior center Amida Brimah may come off the bench. "Their length is like an NBA team like when the (Los Angeles) Lakers had (Pau) Gasol, (Lamar) Odom and (Andrew) Bynum," said former UConn star Scott Burrell, whose No. 4 ranked Division II team Southern Connecticut State lost to UConn 94-65 in the preseason. "They're tough. They have a lot of talent, a lot of weapons." Wagner won the Northeast Conference regular-season title last season but dropped the conference championship game to Fairleigh Dickinson and had to settle for a berth in the NIT.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNY.

ABOUT WAGNER (2015-16: 23-11): The Seahawks return four starters from last season's squad which defeated St. Bonaventure 79-75 in the NIT for its first postseason win in school history. Wagner lost to Creighton in the second round but has reason for optimism with the return of All-NEC second-team selections Corey Henson (13.3 points) and Michael Carey (12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds), who had 15 double-doubles last season. The Seahawks led the conference in scoring defense (63.6 points) last season and add promising freshman Connor Ferrell, whose father Duane played 11 years in the NBA, to the fold.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2015-16: 25-11): Senior guard Rodney Purvis, who opted to forego the NBA draft, led the team in scoring last season with 12.8 points per game and Brimah, a 7-footer who ranked second in the country with 3.5 blocks per game as a sophomore, returns after his sub-par junior season failed to enhance his professional prospects. Adams (7.3 points, 2.4 assists) was named the AAC Freshman of the Year and took over the starting point guard role at the end of last season, while Gilbert was named the conference's preseason rookie of the year. UConn also expects 6-8 VCU transfer Terry Larrier to make immediate contributions to a squad that lost in the second round of the Big Dance to Kansas last season and last won the national title in 2014.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies, who were picked second in the AAC preseason coaches' poll, led the nation in free-throw shooting last season at 79.2 percent.

2. UConn freshman F Mamadou Diarra, a defensive specialist, missed the preseason with a sore knee but is expected to be ready for the opener.

3. The Huskies are 5-0 in the all-time series. with their last win coming in a 78-66 home victory in 2011.

PREDICTION: UConn 84, Wagner 60.