Wagner stuns No. 18 Connecticut

Wagner coach Bashir Mason had no problem with people calling his team's win over No. 18 Connecticut on Friday night an upset.

"Absolutely it IS an upset," Mason said after the Seahawks of the Northeast Conference stunned the Huskies 67-58 in Storrs, Conn. "Probably nobody in the world thought we would win this game -- except for myself, my players and our small little school up on the hill."

On Staten Island, where Mason led Wagner to a 23-win season in 2015-16 -- the Seahawks winning the conference's regular season before losing in the conference final and then posting an NIT win at St. Bonaventure.

"This is huge. This is huge for our program. This is huge for the kids. I'm ridiculously excited for our guys," Mason said postgame on SNY. "We had a game plan, these guys stuck to it and you know what, they deserved to win. This is unbelievable for our program."

UConn coach Kevin Ollie said, "They played a great game. They're a veteran team and they were poised and it seemed like every time they needed a bucket they made a big-time play."

Redshirt senior forward Mike Aaman scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Wagner outscored Connecticut 18-9 down the stretch to end the Huskies' 16-game season-opening winning streak. UConn had also won 27 straight Gampel Pavilion openers.

Romone Saunders also scored 15 points before leaving with an apparent ankle injury in the second half, but that didn't keep the Seahawks from pulling out the victory.

Corey Henson added 10 points and the Seahawks, winners of 23 games last year, went 9 of 25 from 3-point range to pull off an upset that is certainly one of the biggest wins in the history of the program.

Terry Larrier, a transfer playing his first game at UConn, led the Huskies with 19 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Alterique Gilbert came off the bench with 14 points.

"Hopefully, we learn from this. We gotta get tougher," Ollie said.

UConn guards Purvis Short and Jalen Adams combined to go 6 of 22 from the floor and for five turnovers.

"It makes it hard to win when your two top guards go 6-for-22 and struggling to get good looks," Ollie said.

"We kind of let them dictate the tone and tempo of the game," said Adams, who said his team "didn't come out with the same intensity as our last exhibition game."

Ollie, who credited Wagner for the way the Seahawks played defense, said he can see the day where "we're going to get better from it. I'm going to keep pushing these guys to do that."

"We've got a very young team, but we're definitely better than we played today," Adams said.

The Seahawks led by 10 points in the first half. After UConn caught up, Wagner rallied again to lead by 12 with 13 minutes left. Connecticut scored the next 12 points to tie it at 49 before Wagner managed to regain control.

NOTES: UConn announced the addition of three recruits for next season, adding G Makai Ashton-Langford, a consensus Top 40 recruit and Fs Tyler Polley (6-8) and Josh Carlton (6-9). ... The Huskies host Northeastern and Wagner is at UMass Lowell on Monday night. ... After Monday's game, UConn stops in Los Angeles (coach Kevin Ollie's hometown) to play Loyola Marymount before heading to the Maui Invitational. ... Wagner coach Bashir Mason's team won the NEC regular-season title and an NIT game at St. Bonaventure last season, and was picked to finish second to Fairleigh Dickinson this season. ... UConn was picked to finish second behind Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference.