Creighton 87, Wagner 54

March 19, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior center Geoffrey Groselle scored 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting and collected nine rebounds to lead Creighton to an easy 87-54 victory over Wagner on Saturday in the second round of the NIT at Omaha, Neb.

Junior forward Zach Hanson added 14 points for the fourth-seeded Bluejays (20-14), who shot 56 percent from the field. Freshman guard Khyri Thomas tallied 13 points and senior guard James Milliken had 12 on four 3-pointers.

Junior guard Michael Carey scored 13 points for the eighth-seeded Seahawks (23-11). Wagner shot just 27.9 percent from the field and was outrebounded 47-28.

Creighton visits second-seeded BYU on Tuesday in the NIT quarterfinals.

The Bluejays jumped out to a 27-12 lead and Wagner aided the cause by missing 10 consecutive field-goal attempts. The advantage topped 20 for the first time on Hanson’s dunk with 2:25 left and Creighton took a 46-25 lead into the break.

The onslaught continued early in the second half and a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Toby Hegner pushed the Bluejays’ lead to 65-40 with 13:17 left. Wagner was unable to reduce its deficit below 20 and Creighton pushed the margin to 30 on a free throw by freshman guard Ronnie Harrell with 4:17 remaining.

The Seahawks missed their final 10 shots and 15 of their last 16.

