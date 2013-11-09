Preview: Wagner at Penn State

Penn State will show off an upgraded offense Saturday when point guard Tim Frazier returns to the lineup against visiting Wagner. Frazier ruptured his Achilles‘tendon four games into last season and gained a better understanding of the game while sitting on the bench. “I was in the office every day,” Frazier said during the team’s media day festivities. “I was a coach for a year. Not a lot of people can say ‘I was a coach for a year and now I‘m able to come back and play again.’ ”Frazier’s return allows D.J. Newbill, the Big Ten’s top returning scorer, to move back to shooting guard. “With Tim and D.J., we have two guys that can get us a shot at any time and whenever they want,” coach Patrick Chambers recently stated. “Now our offense is really coming along and is at a place where it’s never been.” The Seahawks have depth, size and experience but have never beaten a Big Ten team.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT WAGNER (2012-13: 19-12, 12-6 Northeast Conference): Two-time NEC Defensive Player of the Year Kenneth Ortiz (11.8 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 steals) is one of three starters back for the Seahawks, who were picked first in the preseason conference coaches’ poll. Latif Rivers, who averaged 13 points, also returns at guard and former Michigan State player Dwaun Anderson and Valparaiso transfer Jay Harris will provide solid depth. The trio of 6-11 Naofall Folahan, 6-7 Mario Moody and 6-8 Orlando Parker combined for 105 blocks last year.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2012-13: 10-21, 2-16 Big Ten): Newbill averaged 16.3 points, five rebounds and four assists last year while Frazier, a Big Ten preseason first-team selection, averaged 16.3 points in his four games before the injury. Junior forward Ross Travis finished last season fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.4) and had double-doubles in three of his last seven games. Sophomore Brandon Taylor made 32 three-pointers last year and sophomore Donovon Jack returns after missing the last six games with a foot injury.

TIP-INS

1. Frazier, who holds Penn State’s single-season record for assists (198 in 2011-12), is sixth in career assists and needs 142 to pass Freddie Barnes (600 between 1989-92).

2. Former Miami (Ohio) guard Allen Roberts is eligible for the Nittany Lions this fall, former Pittsburgh guard John Johnson will be eligible after the fall semester and former Southern Methodist center Jordan Dickerson will be eligible next year.

3. Wagner second-year coach Bashir Mason, who turns 30 on Feb. 11, is the nation’s youngest head coach.

PREDICTION: Penn State 78, Wagner 66