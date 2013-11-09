Penn State 74, Wagner 62: Tim Frazier had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his return as the host Nittany Lions overcame slow starts to both halves.

Frazier, playing in his first game since Nov. 18, 2012, went 12-of-17 from the foul line. D.J. Newbill added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Penn State (1-0).

Kenneth Ortiz had 20 points for Wagner (0-1). Latif Rivers added 12 points and Mario Moody chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Newbill, Brandon Taylor and Graham Woodward hit 3-pointers as Penn State opened an early lead with a 12-2 run. The Seahawks went 0-of-13 from the 3-point line in the first half but opened the second frame with a Rivers’ 3 during a 10-1 run that cut the lead to 33-30.

Penn State started the second half 0-of-8 but got back-to-back buckets from Newbill and Frazier to cap a 11-4 run that put the Nittany Lions back ahead 44-34 with 11:22 to play. Ortiz had a four-point play to get the Seahawks within seven with 10:15 left but never got closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams went a combined 2-of-18 in the opening 6:10. ... Moody was given a technical foul for jawing with the Penn State crowd late in the first half. ... Penn State went 30-of-43 from the free-throw line, closing the game by hitting 17-of-18.