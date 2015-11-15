Preview: Wagner at Seton Hall

If Isaiah Whitehead can become the complete player and team leader that coach Kevin Willard envisions, Seton Hall might be able to make some noise in the Big East Conference this season. Whitehead and the Pirates look for their second straight win when they host Wagner on Sunday.

The flamboyant sophomore Whitehead led the way with 18 points and a career-high eight assists in Seton Hall’s 84-67 win over Dartmouth in Friday’s season opener. The Pirates, who vow to become a closer team after a season of turmoil ended in a dismal finish a year ago, totaled 20 assists on their 29 field goals in the contest. Wagner dropped a hard-fought 66-57 decision to another Big East foe, St. John‘s, in its opener on Friday. The game is Seton Hall’s lone scheduled appearance at its campus home, Walsh Gymnasium.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WAGNER (0-1): The Seahawks dropped to 7-50 all-time against Big East competition with their opening loss to the Red Storm – a game with seven ties and 19 lead-changes. Wagner got 16 points from Corey Henson, 14 from Japhet Kadji and Dwaun Anderson had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Seahawks were down just three points in the final minutes but didn’t help their cause shooting just 31.7 percent from the field despite outrebounding St. John’s 42-38.

ABOUT SETON HALL (1-0): Veer Singh, regarded as the Pirates’ best shooter, played in Friday’s opener despite a hand injury but only attempted one shot and went scoreless. Seton Hall still connected on 61.7 percent of its shots from the floor and slowly broke open a close contest against a Dartmouth team which should compete in the wide-open Ivy League this season. Massachusetts transfer Derrick Gordon had a fine debut for the Pirates, netting 14 points and dishing out five assists, while Fresno State transfer Braeden Anderson had just two points.

TIP-INS

1. Kadji hit 4-of-7 beyond the arc in Wagner’s opener after hitting 7-of-17 from 3-point range all last season.

2. Eight consecutive non-conference foes have failed to score 70 points when visiting Seton Hall dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

3. Seton Hall was just 22-for-43 from the free-throw line in its opener.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 78, Wagner 63