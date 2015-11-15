FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seton Hall 69, Wagner 59
#US College Basketball
November 15, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Seton Hall 69, Wagner 59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Seton Hall 69, Wagner 59

After opening with a victory over Dartmouth, Seton Hall disposed of early season foe Wagner 69-59 at South Orange, N.J., to improve to 2-0 on Sunday.

The Pirates never trailed, racing out to a 15-6 lead at the first media timeout. While it took them until the 2:18 mark in the first half to increase their lead to double digits, 36-26, they maintained that double-digit distance until the 3:23 mark of the second half when Wagner would cut the deficit to seven.

Seton Hall was paced by guards Desi Rodriguez and Isaiah Whitehead, who finished with 15 and 18 points, respectively. Rodriguez also tallied eight rebounds along with three assists.

Wagner was led by sophomore guard Corey Henson, who finished with 17 points in the losing effort. The Seahawks dropped to 0-2 after losing their season opener to St. John’s on Friday.

Seton Hall will face Long Beach State at home on Thursday night.

