Wagner 79, Saint Bonaventure 75

Ramone Saunders scored 21 points to help No. 8 seed Wagner shock No. 1 overall seed Saint Bonaventure 79-75 in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at the Reilly Center in Olean, NY.

Saunders also had seven rebounds, Dwaun Anderson scored 14, and both Mike Aaman and Michael Carey had 13 for the Seahawks (23-10), who lost to Fairleigh Dickenson in the Northeastern Conference championship game.

Wagner will play No. 4 seed Creighton, which bested No. 5 seed Alabama 72-54 on Monday in the NIT’s first round, in round two.

Jaylen Adams scored a game-high 24 points and Marcus Posley added 17 for the Bonnies (22-8).

Saint Bonaventure led 5-4 early before Wagner’s 22-5 surge blew the game open.

Saunders’ 3-pointer with 4:05 to play in the first half gave the Seahawks their biggest lead of the period at 36-19. Saunders had 13 points at the break and the Seahawks led 40-26.

The Bonnies were held to 9 of 30 shooting and were outrebounded 19-11 in the first half.

Saint Bonaventure outscored Wagner 49-39 in the final frame and pulled within 71-69 on Denzel Gregg’s jumper with 2:12 left.

Saunders hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 74-69 and the Seahawks hung on for the win at the charity stripe after Adams’ and Posley’s late 3-pointers.