Preview: Wake Forest at Arkansas

An intriguing matchup at the forward position should take center stage when Arkansas hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday night. The Razorbacks are led by 6-11 sophomore forward Bobby Portis, a preseason first-team all-SEC selection who scored 24 points in the season opener against Alabama State. The Demon Deacons will likely lean on 6-9 forward Devin Thomas, who has produced double-doubles in Wake Forest’s first two victories.

Overall, the Razorbacks returned their top three scorers from last season and five of their top six. Rashad Madden was the leading scorer for Arkansas (12.7), but didn’t start the opener because he missed practice leading up to the game due to the death of his grandfather and shot 1-for-5 from the field. Wake Forest went 1-9 on the road last season but can double that win total this season with a victory in Fayetteville.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-0): Danny Manning, a two-time NBA All-Star and three-time Big Eight Player of the Year while at Kansas in the 1980s, is off to a good start in his first season as coach of the Demon Deacons. In addition to Thomas, Wake Forest returned two other starters from last season’s team that finished 17-16. Codi Miller-McIntyre is a 6-3 guard who led the Demon Deacons in scoring last season at 12.6 points and is considered the best point guard to come out of Wake Forest since Chris Paul.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-0): The Razorbacks were tied with Alabama State at the half in their opener before finding their rhythm and winning 97-79. Arkansas scored 27 points off 23 turnovers in that game, but easy buckets will be tougher to come by against the Demon Deacons. Michael Qualls was the third-leading scorer for the Razorbacks last season (11.6) and the 6-6 shooting guard could give Wake Forest some matchup difficulty in the backcourt.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas G Anthlon Bell led the team in 3-pointers the last two seasons and could become the fourth Razorback to accomplish that feat three years in a row.

2. Madden is one of three players in the SEC to return this season after leading their team in scoring a year ago.

3. The Demon Deacons are coming off their first 20-point road win since January 2009.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 80, Wake Forest 76