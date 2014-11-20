FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas 83, Wake Forest 53
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
November 20, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

Arkansas 83, Wake Forest 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Portis rebounds to seven in Para 2)

Arkansas 83, Wake Forest 53: Rashad Madden scored 11 points to lead six players in double figures as the host Razorbacks seized control early.

Bobby Portis had 10 points and seven rebounds and fellow starter Alandise Harris also scored 10 for Arkansas (2-0). Jacorey Williams, Moses Kingsley and Anton Beard all scored 10 points off the bench for the Razorbacks.

Devin Thomas had 19 points and 10 rebounds but was the only player who scored in double figures for Wake Forest (2-1). Darius Leonard and fellow reserve Madison Jones were the next highest scorers with six points apiece for the Demon Deacons.

Arkansas took command with a 15-0 run that gave the Razorbacks a 25-10 lead just past the midway point of the first half. The Razorbacks stretched the advantage to 20 with 5:38 left before settling for a 44-30 halftime lead.

The Demon Deacons threatened to get back into the game with an 8-2 run early in the second half that trimmed the deficit to 14, but Arkansas came right back with a 10-0 run to end the threat. Wake Forest missed its first 14 3-point attempts before Cornelius Hudson sank one with 4:49 left and the Demon Deacons finished 1-for-18 overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas opponents had missed 20 straight 3-pointers overall before Hudson’s late conversion ended the streak. ... Arkansas coach Mike Anderson coached his 100th game at the school. ... Wake Forest is just the second ACC team to visit Bud Walton Arena since it opened in 1993

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.