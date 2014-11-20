(Updated: CHANGES Portis rebounds to seven in Para 2)

Arkansas 83, Wake Forest 53: Rashad Madden scored 11 points to lead six players in double figures as the host Razorbacks seized control early.

Bobby Portis had 10 points and seven rebounds and fellow starter Alandise Harris also scored 10 for Arkansas (2-0). Jacorey Williams, Moses Kingsley and Anton Beard all scored 10 points off the bench for the Razorbacks.

Devin Thomas had 19 points and 10 rebounds but was the only player who scored in double figures for Wake Forest (2-1). Darius Leonard and fellow reserve Madison Jones were the next highest scorers with six points apiece for the Demon Deacons.

Arkansas took command with a 15-0 run that gave the Razorbacks a 25-10 lead just past the midway point of the first half. The Razorbacks stretched the advantage to 20 with 5:38 left before settling for a 44-30 halftime lead.

The Demon Deacons threatened to get back into the game with an 8-2 run early in the second half that trimmed the deficit to 14, but Arkansas came right back with a 10-0 run to end the threat. Wake Forest missed its first 14 3-point attempts before Cornelius Hudson sank one with 4:49 left and the Demon Deacons finished 1-for-18 overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas opponents had missed 20 straight 3-pointers overall before Hudson’s late conversion ended the streak. ... Arkansas coach Mike Anderson coached his 100th game at the school. ... Wake Forest is just the second ACC team to visit Bud Walton Arena since it opened in 1993