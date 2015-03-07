Preview: Wake Forest at Boston College

In an otherwise down season that is destined to result in a fourth straight sub-.500 finish, Boston College is at least looking as if it wants to end on a good note. The Eagles aim for their third consecutive win to close out the regular season when they host Wake Forest on Saturday. After upsetting North Carolina State, Boston College took care of Virginia Tech by a 66-59 margin on Monday to wrap up its road slate in winning style.

The Demon Deacons have locked up the 11th seed in the upcoming ACC tournament and will play in the event’s opening round along with the Eagles on Tuesday. Danny Manning’s crew followed up a home win over Pitt with a 94-51 setback at Duke on Wednesday, its fourth loss in five games overall, the last two by a combined 79 points. Olivier Hanlan scored 17 points to help Boston College to an 80-72 victory at Wake Forest in the previous meeting just over a year ago.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (13-17, 5-12 ACC): Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre may have broken out of a late-season swoon in the loss to Duke. After six straight games in which he shot 30 percent and was held to single digits three times, the junior went 9-of-13 to produce 20 of his team’s 51 points at Cameron Indoor Stadium. While Miller-McIntyre made his only free throw in the loss, his teammates combined to go 1-of-8, further cementing Wake Forest as the ACC’s worst free-throw shooting team in league play (62.3 percent).

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (11-18, 3-14): Hanlan’s inability to find much support on the offensive end has been a season-long issue for the Eagles, but he found some in the win over the Hokies. Dimitri Batten tied a career high with 18 points while hitting four 3-pointers - a personal best - in five attempts, and three others hit double figures. Boston College has been showing an increased aggression on the offensive end lately, getting to the line an average of 22.6 times in its last five games after attempting just 11.4 in its previous five affairs.

TIP-INS

1. Hanlan has hit 7-of-9 3-pointers over his last two home games.

2. Demon Deacons G Mitchell Wilbekin is 9-of-12 from the floor over his last two games after a six-game stretch in which he was 7-of-32.

3. Boston College is 13th in the ACC in turnover margin (-1.18) in league play, while Wake Forest ranks 14th (-1.38).

PREDICTION: Boston College 73, Wake Forest 64