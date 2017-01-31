Preview: Wake Forest at Boston College

Wake Forest will try to recover from a disappointing loss at home when it visits Boston College on Tuesday for an ACC matchup. A program in need of a big win as it tries to climb the ladder in the ACC, the Demon Deacons had then-No. 17 Duke on the ropes Saturday afternoon, leading by 10 points with under four minutes remaining.

The rival Blue Devils wiped away the upset bid with a strong finish, picking up an 85-83 win on Luke Kennard's 3-pointer in the closing seconds. "We did enough things well to win the game. We just weren't able to win the game," coach Danny Manning told reporters. "And for us that's obviously disappointing, because I thought our guys played hard. There was great energy. I thought the building was juiced. There was a lot of energy we were able to feed off of from our crowd. We have to finish the job." The Eagles have lost five in a row, although the last three were by single digits. Sophomore Jordan Chatman's nine 3-pointers - tied for a school record - were not enough in Sunday's 85-79 loss at Virginia Tech.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-9, 3-6 ACC): The Demon Deacons are giving up an average of 81.3 points in ACC play - 13th in the conference - and 84 over the past five games. Leading scorers John Collins (17.1), Bryant Crawford (15.1) and Keyshawn Woods (13.0) combined for 61 points in the loss to the Blue Devils, and Collins has hit the 20-point plateau in four straight outings. He needed only 25 minutes to amass 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 79-66 win over the Eagles at home Jan. 3.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-13, 2-7): Chatman needed 11 attempts to tie Dana Barros' record from 1989 and he also made his lone shot inside the arc en route to a career-high 30 points. The BYU transfer has hit multiple 3-pointers in five consecutive games and entered Monday ranked fifth in the ACC in long-range accuracy (44.4). Leading scorer Jerome Robinson (19.8) is averaging 20.7 over his last three contests but is 5-for-25 from beyond the arc in a five-game span.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest is trying to sweep a season series from an opponent for the first time since 2011-12, when it took two from Boston College.

2. Eagles G Ky Bowman is averaging 20 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last three games.

3. The Demon Deacons entered Monday second in the ACC in foul shooting (76.8 percent) while the Eagles were last at 67.3.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 83, Boston College 80