Boston College 79, Wake Forest 61: Olivier Hanlan scored 19 points as the host Eagles finished the regular season with their third straight win.

Patrick Heckmann had 14 points for Boston College (12-18, 4-14 ACC), which is the No. 13 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament and will play Georgia Tech in the first round Tuesday. Aaron Brown added 13 points, Dimitri Batten had 10 and both Eddie Odio and Garland Owens chipped in nine for the Eagles.

Codi Miller-McIntyre led Wake Forest (13-18, 5-13) with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Konstantinos Mitoglou was the only other player in double figures with 10 points for the Demon Deacons, who will take on last-place Virginia Tech in the first round.

A 3-pointer by Darius Leonard pulled Wake Forest into a 26-26 tie late in the first half before Odio struck from beyond the arc and Hanlan scored twice as part of a 12-4 Boston College run to end the stanza. Batten and Hanlan scored on the first two possessions of the second half as the Eagles opened up a 42-30 advantage.

The Demon Deacons pulled within single digits for a brief moment midway through the half, but Heckmann’s three-point play, two free throws by Batten and John Cain Carney’s basket pushed the margin to 58-42 with just over nine minutes left. Another 3-pointer by Odio followed by layups from Owens and Hanlan made it 68-49 with under six minutes to go and Boston College cruised to the finish line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest won its only meeting with Virginia Tech this season, while Boston College took its lone encounter with Georgia Tech. ... Miller-McIntyre is 6-of-7 from the foul line in the last two games, but the rest of the Demon Deacons have combined to go 6-of-20. ... Hanlan also had eight assists, one shy of matching his career high.