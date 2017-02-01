FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Collins leads late surge, Wake Forest beats Boston College
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 1, 2017 / 2:27 AM / 7 months ago

Collins leads late surge, Wake Forest beats Boston College

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Collins leads late surge, Wake Forest beats Boston College

John Collins scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the final 8:28 of the second half to pace Wake Forest past Boston College 85-80 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum in Boston.

Collins finished a point shy of his career high but tied a career mark with 16 rebounds. Bryant Crawford scored 15 points and Austin Arians added 14 for the Demon Deacons (13-9, 4-6 in ACC), who halted a two-game skid.

Related Coverage

Wake Forest has scored at least 75 points in all 13 of its victories this season.

Jordan Chatman, who tied a school record with nine 3-pointers en route to a career-high 30 points in Sunday's 85-79 loss at Virginia Tech, again paced the Eagles with 22 points.

Ky Bowman had 18 points and Jerome Robinson scored 17 for Boston College (9-14, 2-8), which lost its sixth straight while falling to 2-12 in ACC play at home since the start of last season.

With the Demon Deacons down 64-58 with 8:57 remaining, Collins scored 13 unanswered points to put Wake Forest back in control at 71-64 with 4:39 to play.

Chatman's 3 with 2:03 left brought the Eagles within 77-75. BC was within 83-80 after Bowman's 3 with 11 seconds to go, but Crawford made a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Crawford's dunk capped a 9-0 and gave the Demon Deacons their biggest lead at 23-13 with 7:48 left in the first half, but the Eagles stayed within single digits until the break.

Robinson's potential tying 3 at the buzzer was off target and Wake Forest led 36-33 at halftime.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.