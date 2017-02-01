Collins leads late surge, Wake Forest beats Boston College

John Collins scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the final 8:28 of the second half to pace Wake Forest past Boston College 85-80 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum in Boston.

Collins finished a point shy of his career high but tied a career mark with 16 rebounds. Bryant Crawford scored 15 points and Austin Arians added 14 for the Demon Deacons (13-9, 4-6 in ACC), who halted a two-game skid.

Wake Forest has scored at least 75 points in all 13 of its victories this season.

Jordan Chatman, who tied a school record with nine 3-pointers en route to a career-high 30 points in Sunday's 85-79 loss at Virginia Tech, again paced the Eagles with 22 points.

Ky Bowman had 18 points and Jerome Robinson scored 17 for Boston College (9-14, 2-8), which lost its sixth straight while falling to 2-12 in ACC play at home since the start of last season.

With the Demon Deacons down 64-58 with 8:57 remaining, Collins scored 13 unanswered points to put Wake Forest back in control at 71-64 with 4:39 to play.

Chatman's 3 with 2:03 left brought the Eagles within 77-75. BC was within 83-80 after Bowman's 3 with 11 seconds to go, but Crawford made a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Crawford's dunk capped a 9-0 and gave the Demon Deacons their biggest lead at 23-13 with 7:48 left in the first half, but the Eagles stayed within single digits until the break.

Robinson's potential tying 3 at the buzzer was off target and Wake Forest led 36-33 at halftime.