Preview: Wake Forest at Bucknell

Offensively, Wake Forest delivered a solid performance in its season debut. Defensively, though, coach Danny Manning would like to see considerable improvement when the Demon Deacons visit Bucknell on Sunday afternoon.

Wake Forest outlasted UMBC 78-73 on Friday night behind double-doubles from Devin Thomas and Konstantinos Mitoglou, but Manning knows his team was fortunate that the Retrievers missed nearly half of their free throws and also missed some easy looks from the field. “We have to do a much better job of guarding the basketball and being in strong help,” said Manning, who also wants to see fewer fouls committed than in the opener (21). “It’s something that we have to get better at. We’ve got to pick and choose when we apply that pressure.” With talented forwards Thomas and Mitoglou, the Demon Deacons likely will be a force on the glass all season. They outrebounded UMBC 59-36 but should have a tougher time against a Bucknell squad that returns all five starters.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (1-0): Thomas led Wake Forest with 21 points and 17 rebounds on Friday, while Mitoglou contributed 19 points and 16 boards. The starting backcourt struggled for the Demon Deacons with Mitchell Wilbekin and Bryant Crawford combining to go 4-of-18 as part of a poor shooting effort overall (37.7 percent) for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons never led by more than six at any point despite dominating inside to the tune of 40 points in the paint and 25 second-chance points.

ABOUT BUCKNELL (1-0): The Bison return 77.6 percent of their scoring and 74.6 percent of their rebounding from 2014-15, highlighted by All-Patriot League performer Chris Hass. Hass averaged 16 points last season and deposited 18 points in 21 minutes in the team’s season opening 107-61 win over Shenandoah. The Bison, who had not surpassed the 100-point mark since 1994, shot 67.7 percent from the field and placed five players in double figures, led by Nana Foulland’s career-high 20 points.

TIP-INS

1. Kimbal Mackenzie enjoyed a terrific debut for Bucknell as the freshman guard scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting off the bench, adding seven assists on Friday.

2. Wake Forest went 3-for-20 from 3-point range in its season opener.

3. In last year’s meeting, Bucknell missed 18 of its first 19 shots before its second-rally fell short in a 60-53 defeat.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 62, Bucknell 61