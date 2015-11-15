FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wake Forest 90, Bucknell 82
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Wake Forest 90, Bucknell 82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 90, Bucknell 82

Freshman guard Bryan Crawford scored 21 points and forward Devin Thomas provided 18 points and 12 rebounds as Wake Forest erased an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Bucknell 90-82 on Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pa.

Guard Mitchell Wilbekin added 17 points for the Demon Deacons (2-0).

Related Coverage

Crawford made five free throws in the last two minutes to help Wake Forest hold on. He was 6-for-11 from the field for the game.

For Bucknell (1-1), guard Chris Hass pumped in 26 points, forward Zach Thomas scored 18 points and guard Ryan Frazier tacked on 14 points. Hass was held without a point in the last three minutes.

Wake Forest trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, and Bucknell led 48-37 at halftime.

After the Demon Deacons burst into the lead and built an 11-point edge in the second half, the Bison closed to within 81-78. Wilbekin drained a 3-point basket from the corner to help steady Wake Forest.

For the second game in a row, the Demon Deacons took advantage of their interior strength. They held a 45-32 rebounding edge.

Bucknell was aiming for its first victory against an Atlantic Coast Conference team in 55 seasons. Wake Forest has won all seven meetings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.