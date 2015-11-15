Wake Forest 90, Bucknell 82

Freshman guard Bryan Crawford scored 21 points and forward Devin Thomas provided 18 points and 12 rebounds as Wake Forest erased an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Bucknell 90-82 on Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pa.

Guard Mitchell Wilbekin added 17 points for the Demon Deacons (2-0).

Crawford made five free throws in the last two minutes to help Wake Forest hold on. He was 6-for-11 from the field for the game.

For Bucknell (1-1), guard Chris Hass pumped in 26 points, forward Zach Thomas scored 18 points and guard Ryan Frazier tacked on 14 points. Hass was held without a point in the last three minutes.

Wake Forest trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, and Bucknell led 48-37 at halftime.

After the Demon Deacons burst into the lead and built an 11-point edge in the second half, the Bison closed to within 81-78. Wilbekin drained a 3-point basket from the corner to help steady Wake Forest.

For the second game in a row, the Demon Deacons took advantage of their interior strength. They held a 45-32 rebounding edge.

Bucknell was aiming for its first victory against an Atlantic Coast Conference team in 55 seasons. Wake Forest has won all seven meetings.