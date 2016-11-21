Wake Forest pulls away from Charleston

A 12-0 run wrapped around halftime helped Wake Forest dispatch College of Charleston 78-61 Sunday in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic. The Demon Deacons led by double-figures for all but 24 seconds of the second half.

Although considered a neutral-site game because it was a tournament, Wake Forest took the home crowd out of the game for most of the game. The Demon Deacons were well-balanced, with nine different players getting points. Wake Forest (4-1) was led by Bryant Crawford with 17 points. John Collins added 15 points, while Keyshawn Woods had 12 and Austin Arians had 11. The Demon Deacons owned a 36-30 advantage on the boards, with four different players grabbing four rebounds each.

Charleston (3-2) was led by Joe Chealey with 19 points. Jarrell Brantley added 16.

After Charleston cut the deficit to nine points, Wake Forest put together another big run (11-0) to put the game away. The Cougars went more than four minutes without scoring.

A 10-0 run by Charleston, including seven points from Chealy, cut the deficit to 10, but Brantley picked up his fifth foul with 6:01 left in the half. Wake Forest scored the next seven points to seal the victory.

Wake Forest was efficient on offense and stifling on defense. The Demon Deacons shot 52 percent (28 of 54) from the field, including 40 percent (8 of 20) from 3-point range.

The Cougars were not as fortunate. They shot just 33 percent (15 of 45) from the field, and just 28 percent (5 of 18) from behind the arc.

The Demon Deacons scored the last seven points of the first half to turn a seven-point lead into a 39-25 advantage at the half.

Nine different Demon Deacons scored in the first half, led by Arians with eight. The Cougars were led by Brantley with nine points.