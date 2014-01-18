Preview: Wake Forest at Clemson

Clemson leads the nation in scoring defense and has shown through four games of ACC play it has the ability to lock down opponents, but the Tigers also have developed a knack for making the big shot when it counts. The Tigers host Wake Forest on Saturday looking to win for the fourth time in five conference contests, after Adonis Filer converted a late three-point play to spark a 7-0 game-closing run in a 56-49 victory at Virginia Tech. The Demon Deacons come into the matchup with momentum after a strong shooting performance in Wednesday’s 70-69 victory over North Carolina State.

Wake Forest is next-to-last in the ACC in free-throw shooting, but hit 72 percent of its attempts against the Wolfpack while shooting a season-best 54.3 percent from the field after losing two in a row by an average of 19 points. The Demon Deacons also held the Wolfpack without a field goal for more than eight minutes of the second half. Clemson’s rugged defense limited Virginia Tech leading scorer Jarell Eddie to three points, helping the Tigers win for the seventh time in 10 games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-5, 2-2 ACC): Codi Miller-McIntyre hit the game-winning shot against the Wolfpack and leads the Demon Deacons in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Devin Thomas ranks second in the ACC in rebounding at 8.7 and is shooting 54.7 percent from the field. Senior Travis McKie, the leading active career scorer in the ACC, is two points away from 1,500 in his career.

ABOUT CLEMSON (12-4, 3-1 ACC): K.J. McDaniels is one of the better all-around players in the conference, leading the Tigers in scoring (16.8), rebounds (6.9) and blocked shots (2.8). Jaron Blossomgame has recorded 21 rebounds in his past two games to bolster Clemson’s interior. The Tigers have held their past two opponents, Duke and Virginia Tech, to season-low point totals.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest leads the all-time series 98-56, but Clemson has won the past four meetings.

2. Clemson came into the Virginia Tech game shooting 75.6 percent from the free-throw line, but finished 12-for-20 against the Hokies.

3. Wake Forest’s Arnaud William Adala Moto recorded his first career double-double against N.C. State with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Clemson 64, Wake Forest 57