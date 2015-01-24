Preview: Wake Forest at Clemson

Apair of teams looking to gain traction in the Atlantic CoastConference do battle on Saturday when Wake Forest visits Clemson. The Demon Deacons have lost four of five, but three ofthose setbacks were to teams ranked in the top 15:Louisville, Duke and North Carolina. The Tigers haven’t done muchbetter in league play and are coming off a home loss to Florida Stateon Monday.Clemsonhas struggled to score, ranking 287th with 63 points per game. Jaron Blossomgame isthe lone Tiger averaging in double figures at 13.6, though threeplayers are scoring between 9.6 and 9.9 points a contest. Wake Forest coach Danny Manning relies on two primary scorers in CodiMiller-McIntyre (13.6) and Devin Thomas (12.9).

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-10, 1-5ACC): In his first year of coaching in the ACC, Manning knew his teamwas going to takes some lumps. TheDemon Deacons are giving up 79.7 points in conference play, andManning’s patience was tested when North Carolina dropped 87 on WakeForest Wednesday night, leading to a reported closed-doortongue-lashing of his team. “We’ve got to do a better job of guarding our man,”Manning told the Winston-Salem Journal. “There ain’t no science toit. There’s your man — guard your damn man.”

ABOUT CLEMSON (10-8, 2-4): TheTigers are 13th in the ACC in free-throw shooting, hitting 65.9 percent. Coach Brad Brownell hasbeen harping on his players to work more at it, especially after they hit 16 of 31 attempts compared to FSU‘s12-of-14 accuracy in a four-point Seminoles win Monday. “You get fouled,if you make the free throws, you can set up your press and dodifferent things,” Brownell said. “We had a couple guys that aredecent shooters miss them.”

TIP-INS

1. The Demon Deacons rank 19th nationally in rebounding (39.8).

2. Senior G Damarcus Harrison leadsClemson with 30 3-pointers, making at least one in 14straight games.

3. Freshman G Mitchell Wilbekinleads Wake Forest with 25 steals and 28 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Clemson 68, WakeForest 64