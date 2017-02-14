Preview: Wake Forest at Clemson

Hot streaks are hard to come by in the loaded ACC, but Wake Forest has registered three wins in its last four games and will try to pick up another when it visits Clemson on Tuesday. The Tigers have lost three straight contests and nine of their last 11 but are coming off a near-upset at Duke.

Clemson lost two games last week by a combined three points and has dropped six ACC contests by five points or fewer, leaving coach Brad Brownell lamenting how easily his team’s fortunes could have turned. “It’s just unfortunate that everybody looks at your team and program differently based on one or two plays,” Brownell told reporters. “But that’s the nature of sports. You’ve got to deal with it. Our guys are doing fine.” The Demon Deacons have had their share of close calls as well, including a 73-68 home loss to Clemson on Dec. 31. Wake Forest has not beaten the Tigers on the road since 2009, losing five straight at Littlejohn Coliseum.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (15-10, 6-7 ACC): The Demon Deacons are tough to defend, thanks to an excellent backcourt and one of the nation’s top big men. Forward John Collins (18.1 points, 9.4 rebounds) has topped 20 points in eight straight games – the longest streak in the ACC since 2013-14 – and is emerging as one of the country’s best post players. If defenses focus too much attention on packing the paint, though, guards Bryant Crawford (15.2 points, 5.7 assists) and Keyshawn Woods (13, 3.6) are capable of making them pay.

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-11, 3-9): The Tigers typically have been tough at the defensive end during Brownell’s tenure, but they’ve put up pedestrian numbers this season, allowing opponents to shoot 44.7 percent and score 71 points per game. Clemson simply doesn’t have enough firepower to get away with lackluster showings on defense, as Jaron Blossomgame (17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Avry Holmes (11.2 points) are the only double-digit scorers. Reserve guard Marcquise Reed (9.4 points) leads a deep bench, as eight players are seeing significant playing time and averaging at least 6.1 points.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest hasn’t won seven ACC games since going 9-7 in league play in 2009-10 and is looking for a third conference road win for the first time since 2008-09.

2. Clemson G Shelton Mitchell (23 points) and F Elijah Thomas (15) both set career highs for scoring in Saturday’s 64-62 loss at Duke.

3. Collins’ streak of eight consecutive games with 20 points or more is the longest in ACC play for the Demon Deacons since Skip Brown did it in 10 straight in 1974-75.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 76, Clemson 74