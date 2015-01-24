Clemson 59, Wake Forest 57: JoshSmith scored six points, including the winning basket with half a second to play to give the Tigers a home win over the Demon Deacons.

Rod Hall drove to the hoop in theclosing seconds and missed a short shot, but Smith was able torebound the miss and put it in in one motion to help Clemson (11-8,3-4 ACC) win despite leading for less than a minute all game. DonteGrantham led the Tigers with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds while Jordan Roper scored 12 in the winning effort.

Devin Thomas scored 17 points andgrabbed 12 rebounds to lead Wake Forest (9-11, 1-6), which droppedits third straight. Codi Miller-McIntyre added 14 points for the Demon Deacons, who shot just 31.1 percent from the field.

Clemson started off slow, scoringjust two points in the first seven minutes of the game, allowing WakeForest to open up a 10-point lead. The deficit was still 10 with justunder nine minutes to go when the Demon Deacons went cold, goingscoreless for more than three minutes and the Tigers pulled backwithin two before Wake Forest closed the half on a 9-4 run to lead bysix at the break.

Clemson continued to fight backthoughout the second half before finally taking its first lead with58.6 seconds to play on Grantham’s free throw, though Thomas tied thegame with a free throw with 35.1 seconds to go. Thomas missed hissecond attempt and the Deacons got the offensive rebound, but a stealby Grantham with 27 seconds to go gave Clemson the ball, setting thestage for Smith’s heroics.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers wereable to win despite shooting 4-of-18 from 3-point range and 55.6percent from the free-throw line. … Wake Forest won the battle onthe boards 45-43. … Clemson G Damarcus Harrison had his streak of14 straight games with a 3-pointer snapped, going 0-of-1 from beyondthe arc.